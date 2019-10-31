|
Richard O. Jones
May 13, 1923-October 30, 2019Richard O. Jones, age 96, of West Haven, passed away on October 30, 2019 peacefully at his home. He was the beloved husband of Kathleen Mulkerin Jones. Richard was born on May 13, 1923 in Poultney, VT to the late William M. and Margaret (Griffith) Jones. Richard was a WWII Veteran serving in the Army. After his service, he was employed as an Office Manager and Regional Manager for Gleason Plant Security for over 20 years. He was also Vice President of KBI Security based out of New York. He was a proud member of the Governors Foot Guard, Veterans of Foreign Wars, New Haven Gaelic Football and Hurling Club, West Haven Irish American Club, BPOE and the Gaelic American Club of Fairfield. He loved to vacation in Vermont and Ireland. Richard will be remembered as a kind person, who was a friend to everyone and very well liked. He loved his grandchildren. Richard is survived by his daughter Kathleen (Richard) Carew of West Haven, two sisters, Kathryn Gerstenmaier of Groton, Midge (Dan) Campana of Stamford, two granddaughters, Maggie (Jason) Kubicko of West Haven, Amy (Graham) Morris of Salem, MA and two great-grandsons, Brady and Ethan Kubicko of West Haven. He is predeceased by five brothers, John John, Hugh, Harold, Morris, William and a grandson Ryan Carew. Donation in his memory can be made to Team West Haven - SOCT, 140 Atwater Street, West Haven, CT 06516 or , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Family and friends may visit Keenan Funeral Home, 238 Elm Street, West Haven on Sunday, November 3, 2019 from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Monday, November 4, 2019, 11 a.m. with full military honors. To leave an online condolence or tribute, please visit www.keenanfuneralhome.com.
