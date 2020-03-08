|
|
Richard Joseph Krempecki
Richard Joseph Krempecki, born on April 2, 1929 to Bernard (Ben) Stanley Krempecki and Stella Wagner Krempecki in Trenton, New Jersey, passed away on March 4, 2020 in Stamford, Connecticut. After graduating from Trenton State University (now the College of New Jersey), Richard volunteered in the U.S Army during the Korean Conflict from 1952-1954. Following his service, he obtained his Masters in Teaching/Physical Education from Columbia University in 1958. Richard married Evelyn (Libby) in 1959 and they settled and raised their family in East Northport, New York, where he lived for 55 years. Richard moved to the Atria in Stamford, Connecticut in 2017, where he enjoyed many friendships and activities.
Between 1958 and 1961, Richard was the Assistant Swimming Coach at Columbia University. In 1961, Richard became St. John's University first varsity men's and women's swimming and diving coach. He coached the Redmen up until 1985. Under Coach Krempecki, his teams compiled a 199-78 record. From 1965-1968, Coach Krempecki was the President of the Metropolitan Conference, obtaining honors in 1970 as a Master Coach presented by the College Swimming Coaches of America. As head coach of both the men's and women's swim teams at St. John's, Coach Krempecki won ten consecutive Metropolitan Collegiate Swimming Championships, coached ten All-Americans and five NCAA qualifiers at the Division 1 Level. In 1996, Coach Krempecki was inducted into the St. John's University Athletics' Hall of Fame. In 2004, he was inducted into the Metropolitan Swimming Hall of Fame. From 1985-1997, Coach Krempecki served as Assistant Vice - President for Student Athletics in Academic Support at St. John's University.
One of Coach Krempecki's greatest joys was keeping in contact with past members of St. John's swim teams. Many team members would gather annually for lunch in April to celebrate Coach Krempecki's birthday and reminisce. The last gathering was in 2019 to celebrate his 90th birthday and was attended by over thirty former swim team members from around the country.
Richard was predeceased by his wife, Evelyn and sister, Bernadette Corrigan. He is survived by his two sons, Thomas (Peggy) and Richard (Karen); three grandchildren, Katelyn, Sara, and Kyle; and several nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to extend their appreciation to the staff at Atria, Stamford Hospital, and Fairfield County House (hospice) for their wonderful care.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, March 13, 2020 at 11 a.m., at St. Bridget of Ireland Church, 278 Strawberry Hill Ave., Stamford, Connecticut.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Fairfield County House, 1 Den Rd., Stamford CT 06903 (Fairfieldcountyhouse.org), or Swim for the Future (asphaltgreen.org).
Published in Stamford Advocate on Mar. 10, 2020