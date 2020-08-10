Richard Lee Lyons
July 8, 1940 - August 1, 2020
Lyons, Richard Lee (Dick), age 80, of Belleair, FL, formerly of Stamford, CT died peacefully on Saturday, August 1, 2020.
Richard was born in Boston, MA on July 8, 1940, the son of the late Walter Andrew Lyons and Mary Kelly Lyons.
Dick is survived by his beloved wife of 56 years, Alice Seery Lyons and his devoted five children. Kerry Lyons Shanahan and her husband Brendan, of St. Petersburg, FL; Richard Lyons and daughter in law Tricia Grant Lyons of Stamford; Patrick Lyons and daughter in law Maureen McHugh Lyons of Stamford; Kevin Lyons and daughter-in-law Elizabeth Searing Lyons of Centennial, CO; and Kelly Lyons Murphy and son-in-law Matt Murphy of Morrison, CO.
Dick was a loving "Poppy" to his fifteen grandchildren, Catherine Shanahan, Brendan Shanahan, Patrick Shanahan, Elizabeth Shanahan, Karlyn Lyons, Delaney Lyons, Allyson Lyons, Courtney Lyons, Sean Lyons, Colin Lyons, Alexis Lyons, Jacqueline Lyons, Kevin Lyons, Madelyn Murphy, and Jameson Murphy.
Brother of Michael Lyons and his wife Lily of Newton MA; Catherine "Katie" Reardon of Westwood, MA; the late Martha Shonter; and the late Virginia Harvey. Dick is also survived by his sisters-in-law, Mary Ellen Giorgio and Anne McCormack. As well as many nieces, nephews and lifelong friends.
Dick was a proud veteran who served in the US Army at the 20th Station Hospital in Nuremberg, Germany.
Dick had a lifelong career in the produce industry and his positive leadership skills and expertise made him highly successful. He thoroughly enjoyed his work and treasured all of his enduring friendships that he formed along the way.
In his 42 years living in Stamford, he volunteered much of his time to serve the Stamford community in many capacities:
Longtime Parishioner Our Lady Star of Sea Church; Member of Project Children; President and Coach, Stamford Youth Hockey; Member of Stamford Board of Representatives; President of 22nd Stamford Board of Representatives; Member of 16th Charter Revision Commission; Chairman of 17th Charter Revision Commission; Chairman Anti-Blight Commission, City of Stamford; Member Agriculture Committee, State of Connecticut; Member Ancient Order of Hibernians; Chairman Stamford Fire Commission; Trustee Stamford Fire and Rescue Pension Board; Member of Stamford Yacht Club Board of Directors
Dick was a fanatical fan of all his Boston sports teams, especially his Red Sox. He was lucky enough to witness them win the World Series four times.
Nothing was more important to Dick, however, than the love and devotion he had for his wife, children and grandchildren and he cherished all the family gatherings, sporting events, vacations and visits. A few Irish tunes playing would only add to his delight.
Due to current Covid restrictions a celebration of life will be scheduled for a later date. To leave an online condolence, please visit: gallagherfuneralhome.com
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation made in his name to Gaylord Specialty Health Care, Wallingford CT. 203-284-2881, email: gaylorddevelopment@gaylord.org or Stamford Hospital Foundation to the care of Dr. Edward Schuster, Stamford, CT (203) 276-5900, email: foundation@stamhealth.org.
Services were under the care of Thomas M. Gallagher Funeral Home, 453 Shippan Ave., Stamford, CT 06902, (203)359-9999.