Richard Patrick Manero
Richard Patrick Manero, of Putnam CT, died peacefully in Portsmouth, NH May 3, 2020 at the age of 80.
Known to family and friends as Dick, he was born Oct. 29, 1939 to the late Tony and Agnes Manero. He resided in Fairfield County for most of his life until retiring to the gentle, rural atmosphere of Putnam CT.
Upon graduating Greenwich High School he attended the Julliard in NYC where his passion for music and the trumpet flourished. After completing an undergraduate degree at Dartmouth and graduating Yale Law School, Dick served in the USAF Reserves at Sheppard AFB in Wichita Falls, TX. Following his service he became an accomplished, dedicated attorney practicing law for fifty years with a commitment to excellence and integrity.
He had an interest in history, especially WWII. A lover of the written word (he was in his element writing law briefs) he penned three novels in his spare time. Other interests included listening to music, reading, crossword puzzles, and appreciating the wildlife roaming his yard.
Those left to cherish his love, quick wit and generosity are his life partner of 30 years Stephanie Kaminski; son Matthew (Rokki) Manero of South Lake, TX; daughter Christy Manero Greco of Portsmouth, NH; grandchildren John, Jack, Julian, Emilia and Gus. Also his beloved cats Midnight and Tux as well as many cousins and extended family. Dick was predeceased by his younger brother Robert Manero.
A memorial Mass, interment in the family plot at St.Mary's cemetery in Greenwich and a Celebration of Life luncheon will be held later this summer.
Being such an animal lover, donations in Dick's memory may be made to Friends of Felines in Stamford. http://fofct.org
We would also like to give a very strong thank you to the Doctors and Nurses (especially his nurse Linda) at the Portsmouth Regional Hospital ICU for all the unwavering care, support and compassion they gave Dick and his family during this difficult and unprecedented time.
Published in Stamford Advocate & Greenwich Time on May 9, 2020.