Richard E. (Digger) Odell

Richard E (Digger) Odell passed peacefully on Saturday, March 16, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Maureen (MacDonnell), his sons Matthew and R. Mark of CT, Raymond of WA, and Adam of NY, and his daughter Heather (Terhune) of NY, six grandchildren and one great-grandson. He was predeceased by his son, Andrew, and his parents, Richard Gibbs Odell and Leona Sarosi.

Richard was an equipment manager in Stamford for more than three decades. He was registered with the Boy Scouts for more than fifty years and served as District Commissioner and Council Training Chairman. He received the Arrowhead Award, Scouters Award, Scouters Key, Key Three Award, District Award of Merit, Vigil Honor or the Order of Arrow, Council Statuette, and the Silver Beaver.

Richard was raised as Master Mason in Union Lodge No. 5. He served as Chaplain for several years and was part of the CHIPS committee. Three of his sons were raised in Lodge No. 5. He was also a member of the Scottish Rite, and the Pyramid Shrine Temple No. 9. He was a member of the Auverne Chapter of DeMolay. He received the Daniel Carter Beard Masonic Scouter Award and was inducted into the York Rite College No. 17.

There will be a Memorial Service at the Masonic Old Well - St. John's Lodge No. 6 at 5 Gregory Blvd. in East Norwalk on Saturday, April 6th at 3:00 p.m. For further information, visit www.NorwalkFH.com. Published in StamfordAdvocate on Mar. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary