Richard P. Wright
Richard P. Wright transitioned peacefully on November 27, 2019. He was born on September 20, 1946 in Bronx, New York to the late Percy Wright and Lillian Mae Wright. He was a longtime resident of Stamford before locating to Williamsburg, Virginia. Richard graduated with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Political Science and held numerous positions, including President of the Stamford Chapter of the NAACP, member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc., Liberation House and retired from the State of Connecticut as a Court Officer in the Department of Child Support until his retirement in 2013. He was predeceased by his wife Minister Deborah V.P. Wright. His memory will be treasured by one son; Aaron Person, two daughters; Joslynne S. Hamlet and Porchia M. W. Smith, six grandchildren, one sister; Juanita Gissentaner (Christopher), two sisters-in-law; Karen Maple and Donna Dix, one brother-in-law; Darren Dix and a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Richard was also predeceased by his sister Theresa Wright. Visitation will be held on Friday, December 6, 2019 from 10:00 am – 11:00 am followed by a service of celebration at 11:00 am at Faith Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church, 29 Grove St., Stamford, CT. with Rev. Dr. Joseph G. Ford officiating. Interment will follow at Woodland Cemetery. Services entrusted to Graves Medley Funeral Services.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Dec. 5, 2019
