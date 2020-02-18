|
|
Richard Pianin
Richard Pianin, 82 years old, died peacefully on Tuesday, February 18th in Stamford, CT surrounded by family. He is survived by his loving wife of 46 years (Suzanne Lang Pianin), his daughter (Deborah Pianin) his son (David Pianin), his brother (Al Pianin), and many friends.
Richard was born in Bronx, NY to Bessie Pincus Pianin and Benjamin Pianin on October 29, 1937. He graduated from New York University with a degree in civil engineering and applied that degree as a construction engineer in the Army Corps of Engineers, Great Lakes Carbon, and Federal Express. Following his interest in photography, Richard then built and opened a photo finishing lab ("1-Hour Photo") which he expanded across 5 locations in Connecticut before retiring.
Richard was a passionate person. He cared deeply about every interest, from photography and boating, to Katz's Delicatessen and his Jewish heritage. Most of all, Richard was an incredibly proud and supportive father and husband. Always eager to offer advice, advocate for their best interests, and bring them even closer together.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Temple Beth El of Stamford, Connecticut or the .
Published in Stamford Advocate on Feb. 19, 2020