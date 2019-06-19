Richard E. Royle

Richard E. Royle, Sr., 86, formerly of Stamford passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Tuesday, June 18, 2019. He was born in Stamford on May 12, 1933 to the late Leon and Martha Wilson Royle.

Richard was a graduate of Stamford High School, Class of 1951. He was a veteran having served in the US Army during the Korean War. After serving our country, he went to work with his father and brother in the family business, Springdale Tree Service. He then went to work for Northeast Utilities for over thirty years whilst operating his own tree service. Dick was an avid bowler, having been on three leagues simultaneously all at Bowl-A-Rama Lanes in Stamford. He was a tinkerer and a drummer, having enjoyed all sports. He was the consummate "Giver," especially known for his Christmas generosity.

Richard is survived by his loving children, James Royle and his wife Alison, Lauren A. Methe and her husband Erik, as well as his grandchildren, Ryan Royle, Connor Royle and Isabella Methe.

Besides his parents, Richard was also predeceased by his wife of 59 years, Camille Lovallo Royle, his son Richard E. Royle, Jr. as well as his siblings James Royle and Rita O'Neill.

Family and friends may call at the Nicholas F. Cognetta Funeral Home & Crematory, 104 Myrtle Avenue, Stamford on Saturday, June 22, 2019 from 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. for a Celebration of Life with Military Honors at 12:30 p.m. Interment will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Richard's memory to a .

