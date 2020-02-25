The Advocate Notices
|
Nicholas F. Cognetta Funeral Home & Crematory
104 Myrtle Avenue
Stamford, CT 06902
(203) 348-4949
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Nicholas F. Cognetta Funeral Home & Crematory
104 Myrtle Avenue
Stamford, CT 06902
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Benedict R.C. Church
1 St. Benedict Circle
Stamford, CT
Rita Chiappetta


1931 - 2020
Rita Chiappetta Notice
Rita Chiappetta
Rita Chiappetta, longtime resident of Stamford, peacefully passed away at Cassena Care of Stamford on Monday, February 24, 2020 with her family by her side. She was born in San Vincenzo, La Costa, Italy on November 2, 1931, and was one of three children born to the late Letizia (DeLio) and Frank Giordano. Rita was 88 years old at the time of her passing.
Rita is survived by her beloved husband of 67 years, Vito Chiappetta; sons, Pat Chiappetta and his wife Jean and Frank Chiappetta and his wife Lynn; grandchildren, Leslie Trombetta (Dean), Lori Murray (Kevin), John Chiappetta, James Chiappetta (Melanie) and Ashley Scarano (Louie); great-grandchildren, Kylee, Kevin Jr., Gia, Celia, Liliana, Leo, Lucy and Jenna; and many nieces, nephews and extended family. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother and sister-in-law Pasquale and Christine Giordano and sister and brother-in-law Maria and Luigi Ciancio.
The Spring and Summer months were her favorite as she was an avid gardener always tending to her flowers that beautifully decorated her home. Whether it be a holiday or a random weekday, Rita loved to host her family and friends for an elaborate dinner, pizza on Fridays or a light lunch and afternoon espresso. Her door and her kitchen were always open.
We would like to extend a special thank you to Rita's caregiver Vira Dobranska for all the wonderful care attention and love she gave to her.
Friends and family may offer their condolences and sympathy to Rita's family on the morning of Thursday, February 27th from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the Nicholas F. Cognetta Funeral Home & Crematory, 104 Myrtle Ave., Stamford, CT. A mass of Christian burial will follow visitation at 11 a.m. at St. Benedict R.C. Church, 1 St. Benedict Circle, in Stamford. The entombment will follow at St. John Cemetery in Darien.
The Nicholas F. Cognetta Funeral Home & Crematory is honored to assist the Chiappetta family with the funeral arrangements. If you care to leave a message of condolence for the family please visit the guestbook hosted on cognetta.com or on facebook.com/NicholasFCognettaFuneralHomeCrematory.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Feb. 26, 2020
