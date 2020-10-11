1/1
Rita Evans Jerabek
1926 - 2020
Rita Evans Jerabek, born June 10, 1926, a former resident of Stamford before moving to Jupiter, Florida in 2012, died peacefully October 7, 2020, age 94, at Hospice of Palm Beach County-Jupiter.
She was predeceased by her husband Frank J. Jerabek of 47 years and her son Paul J. Jerabek.
Rita is survived by her children, Robert E. Jerabek (Leslie) of Hampstead, North Carolina; Cynthia M. O'Neill (Joseph) of Overland Park, Kansas; Debra J. Rossi (Robert) of Jupiter, Florida; Richard F. Jerabek (Jan) of Stamford, Connecticut and Patricia L. Barrella (Frank) of Jupiter, Florida. Six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
A Mass of Christian Burial celebrating her life will be held on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at St. Peter Catholic Church, Jupiter, Florida.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Our Lady of Hope School at https://www.hopeforleogane.org/

Published in Stamford Advocate on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
13
Mass of Christian Burial
St. Peter Catholic Church
October 11, 2020
Rick Jan and family sorry about your Mom’s passing love and prayers ❤ Kathy and Tom Friend
Kathy Friend
Friend
October 11, 2020
Was friendly with Rita and we would get our children together on Woodbrook Drive all those years ago. She was a lovely person and I enjoyed her company. Condolences to your family.
Bobbie forman
Friend
October 11, 2020
R.I.P. GOD BLESS
JIM CORDON
Friend
