Rita Evans Jerabek
Rita Evans Jerabek, born June 10, 1926, a former resident of Stamford before moving to Jupiter, Florida in 2012, died peacefully October 7, 2020, age 94, at Hospice of Palm Beach County-Jupiter.
She was predeceased by her husband Frank J. Jerabek of 47 years and her son Paul J. Jerabek.
Rita is survived by her children, Robert E. Jerabek (Leslie) of Hampstead, North Carolina; Cynthia M. O'Neill (Joseph) of Overland Park, Kansas; Debra J. Rossi (Robert) of Jupiter, Florida; Richard F. Jerabek (Jan) of Stamford, Connecticut and Patricia L. Barrella (Frank) of Jupiter, Florida. Six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
A Mass of Christian Burial celebrating her life will be held on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at St. Peter Catholic Church, Jupiter, Florida.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Our Lady of Hope School at https://www.hopeforleogane.org/