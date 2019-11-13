|
|
Robert Alswanger
Robert Edward Alswanger, age 90, has passed on peacefully on November 10, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Born in Stamford, on April 17, 1929, he was the son of the late Max and Jennie Alswanger. Robert grew up in Stamford and attended local schools, graduated from Stamford High School in 1947.
Robert was the owner of Al's Auto Service, located in Cos Cob, CT. As a proud family man, Robert shared two generations of father-son partnership. This family business operation ran for 48 years till his retirement in 2000.
Robert was a loving, and devoted son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather. Robert was a war Veteran and a well-known active volunteer within the community he loved so much. Robert always made sure that his family was thriving, and during difficult times, he was a positive support. His friends and family will miss his beautiful blue eyes.
Robert is survived by his loving wife, Francine Lermount Alswanger, married for 65 years. His brother, Herman Alswanger and wife Myrna. Son Mark Alswanger, and wife Susan. Daughters Mindy Bottner and husband Al, and Lynne Alswanger-Busch and husband Ken. Grandchildren, Cara Jane Zimon and husband Benjamin, Julie Levin and husband Josh. Kyle and Lance Alswanger-Busch. Emily and Sam Bottner. Great-grandchildren Olivia, Ella, Alissa Zimon.
A Celebration of life will be held at Thomas M. Gallagher Funeral Home, 453 Shippan Avenue, (203)359-9999 on Thursday, November 14, 2019, at 1:00PM.
Followed by a grave service Agudath Sholom Cemetery, located on Westhill Road. The family will receive friends at The Chabad of Stamford from 4:00PM to 7:00PM, located on 770 High Ridge Road. The Family request donations in honor of Robert Edward Alswanger's memory to Westhill High School, address 125 Roxbury Road 06902. For more information, visit www.gallagherfuneralhome.com
Published in Stamford Advocate on Nov. 14, 2019