Leo P. Gallagher & Son Funeral Home
2900 Summer Street
Stamford, CT 069054304
(203) 327-1313
Robert Beningson
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Temple Beth El
350 Roxbury Road
Stamford, CT
Visitation
Following Services
at home
Stamford, CT
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
11:00 AM - 7:00 PM
at home
Stamford, CT
Robert M. Beningson
Beningson, Robert Matthew, passed away on February 6, 2019. He is survived by his daughters Robin and Susan, his "sons by choice," Joseph and William Coplin, his grandchildren, Max, Hannah and Maxine, his brother Herbert and an extended, deeply connected family.
Graduated from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in 1950, Bob was a successful entrepreneur, builder of enterprises, and a pioneer in the field of renewable energy. With his late wife Renee, the love of his life, he was an active participant in myriad philanthropic enterprises associated with the arts, the Jewish community, and medicine.
Funeral services will be held at Temple Beth El, 350 Roxbury Road, Stamford, Connecticut, on Friday, February 8th at 11 a.m.(TODAY)
The family will be receiving at home, in Stamford, following the service, and again on Saturday from 11 a.m. until 7. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Jill Melmed-Buzzeo Award, jmbaward.com, an organization founded by Bob's niece to equip underserved young women with the tools and support to advance their professional dreams and Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, in memory of Robert M. Beningson '50.
Condolences may be offered at www.leopgallagherstamford.com
Published in StamfordAdvocate on Feb. 8, 2019
