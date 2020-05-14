Robert Gaynor Berry

1936-2020

On April 23rd, the "Belltown Boys" bid farewell to one of their founding members. Robert Gaynor Berry, passed peacefully at his home on April 23, surrounded by loved ones at his beloved Reno home.

Bob was born on February 13, 1936 to Margaret and William Berry in White Plains, New York. His joyous childhood years were spent growing up with his loving parents and five siblings on Belltown Road in Stamford, Connecticut. After graduating from Stamford High School in 1953, Bob enlisted in the Navy, where he met, and later married, Anna Mae Evasovic, from Ruth, Nevada. Anna Mae convinced Bob to move out west, the only one of the Stamford "Belltown Boys" to do so. It was a big step for a man determined to make it on his own.

After settling in Reno, Bob worked as Maitre d' of the Golden Rooster Room at the Nugget. Inspired by his mentor Dick Graves, Bob graduated from the University of Nevada and later Notre Dame Law School in the span of five years. Following lawschool, he was Washoe County Assistant District Attorney with Bill Raggio, and later became one of the founding partners of the Carson City law firm of Laxalt, Berry and Allison. As a successful entrepreneur and businessman, Bob was an owner of Barney's Casino and the South Tahoe Nugget. He also built the Nevada Crossing Casino, an endeavor that helped transform Wendover, Nevada from a sleepy border town to a booming community.

Despite his many obligations to others, Bob always found time for family and friends. Winter weekends were spent at ski races with his sons Bob Jr. and Kevin, and spring weekends were spent cheering them on at Little League games. Summers would find the Berry family boating with close friends at Lake Almanor and Lahontan. Although he was never really a duck hunter, Bob enjoyed autumn weekends at Canvasback Gun Club. Time together with his sons in the duck blind was spent enjoying many sunrises over the Stillwater Range. Such were the days most fondly remembered by him and his family.

Later in his legal career, he devoted his time toward empowering others to resolve legal disputes outside of Court. He was trained as a mediator at Harvard University, was a Nevada Supreme Court Settlement Judge, and was proudly instrumental in forming the Supreme Court Settlement Program, which continues to help reduce the caseload of the Nevada Supreme Court.

Bob was a generous man who welcomed others into the Berry family and helped many achieve success in their own way. He helped many Reno natives attend his beloved University of Notre Dame, and inspired many to achieve their goals. He was highly motivated to build a better life for his family and for his community. He will be remembered by many as a man who put the interests of others first.

Bob is survived by his wife Christa, his sons Bob Jr. and Kevin, daughter Carmen Woodcock, grandchildren Daylan and Brittany Berry, Jasmin, Marcus, and Amber Woodcock, brothers Jimmy and Tony, and sister Peggy, and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to being predeceased by his parents, Bob also lost brothers Pete and Billy at young ages to cancer.

The Berry family is grateful to his wife Christa, who lovingly cared for Bob during their marriage, and especially during the latter years of his life, and to his niece Lisa Berry Blackstock, who helped him navigate the storm of growing older. We will always celebrate Bob's incredible life and a proper send-off will be held at a later time.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store