Robert John Bowron
Robert John Bowron born April 7, 1947 to parents Frank Bowron Sr. and Thelma Bowron, passed away from COPD issues on March 25th, 2020.
Robert (Bob) volunteered and was an activist for many different organizations. Bob was also the president of Glenbrook Manor Tenant Association. His career led him in many different paths, a small business owner, real estate, international banking and his last position with HUD. He is survived by his sons Tracey (Carmel) Bowron, Robert Bowron, Joseph Bowron, Brian (Sylvia) Bowron, three grandchildren, Connor, Alan and Leah, brothers Roland Hooper (Gail), Frank Bowron Jr. (Julie) sisters Lillian Bowron Johnson, Beverly Bowron. He was predeceased by his parents, brothers Raymond and Kenneth Bowron and nephew Anthony Johnson. Bob leaves in memory many nieces and nephews. He was a friend of Bill W for 30 years.
Funeral arrangements are to be determined.
The family welcomes donations to Amfar.org or Donate.nationalautismassociation.org. as an expression of sympathy instead of flowers.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Apr. 2, 2020
