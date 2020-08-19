Robert Campbell

1/
Robert "Bobby" Campbell
Robert "Bobby" Campbell, passed away in Melbourne, FL, on Monday, June 22, 2020, at the age of 59. Bobby was born on July 6, 1960, in Port Chester, NY, and graduated from Port Chester High School. He moved to Stamford, CT, where he enjoyed a career as a chef at various upscale restaurants and country clubs. Bob's biggest accomplishment, besides his son, was the various citations and accolades he received as a volunteer fireman in Port Chester. He will be sadly missed by his family and friends.
Bobby is survived by his sons, Robbie Campbell and Michael Davis; former spouse, Jean Campbell, all from Stamford, CT; his mother, Margaret Campbell, of Newark, DE; sisters, Eleanor Ungemack (Curt) of Galena, MD and Margaret Ferm, of Chesapeake City, MD; and his Aunt El, also of Chesapeake City, MD. Bob was predeceased by his father, Jim Campbell; brother, Glenn Campbell; and brother-in-law, John Ferm.
Services were private. To send an online condolence, visit www.stranofeeley.com

Published in Stamford Advocate on Aug. 19, 2020.
