Robert Cooper Notice
Robert A. Cooper
Robert A. Cooper, 96, a lifelong resident of Stamford passed away peacefully on Monday, April 27, 2020 at the Stamford Hospital, Robert was born in Stamford on February 4, 1924 son of the late Irving and Dorothy Lanis Cooper.
The Nicholas F. Cognetta Funeral Home & Crematory is honored to assist the Cooper family with Robert's final arrangements.
Published in Stamford Advocate on May 3, 2020
