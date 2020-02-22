|
Dr. Robert D. Cottle, M.D.
Dr. Robert D. Cottle, M.D., a longtime resident of Darien, peacefully passed away at his home on Thursday, February 20, 2020. Robert was born in Montreal, Canada on May 10, 1935, and was one of three sons born to the late Lilian (Butt) and Melvin W. Cottle. He was 84 years old at the time of his passing.
Robert attended Loyola College and graduated from McGill University Faculty of Medicine in Montreal, Canada in 1960. He was a Captain in the U.S. Air Force in Texas from 1963-1964. He completed his medical residency at Columbia Presbyterian in New York City after which he established his long-term private practice in Stamford as an Otolaryngologist, (Ear, Nose and Throat specialist) and Cosmetic, Plastic and Reconstructive Surgeon. He was involved in the Stamford Medical Society, serving as President early in his career. He was also a lifelong aviation enthusiast with an instrument rated pilot's license and enjoyed flying extensively with his wife, Suzanne, as co-pilot.
Robert is survived by his beloved wife of 50 years, Suzanne Cottle (Kern); sons, Robert Stephen, Michael David and wife Allison, Sean Allister and wife Lori and Scott Timothy; daughter, Melanie Catherine Smith; nine grandchildren; two great-grandchildren, and brother, David Cottle. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Craig Dwight Cottle.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Robert's name may be made to Visiting Nurse and Hospice of Fairfield County. P.O. Box 489, Wilton, CT 06897.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Feb. 23, 2020