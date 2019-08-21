|
|
Robert D'Arinzo
Robert (Bob) D'Arinzo, 80 of Darien, Connecticut passed away on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at Greenwich Hospital with his family by his side.
He was born in Stamford, CT on October 17, 1938 to Mark & Margaret D'Arinzo and was the youngest of six children. He attended J.M. Wright Technical School and served in the U.S. Marines from 1958 through 1961.
He is survived by his loving wife, Josephine (Liscio) D'Arinzo, his three children, Robert D'Arinzo, Ralph D'Arinzo, and Dan D'Arinzo, their spouses/partners Alex (Cascella) D'Arinzo, Brenda Case and Sharon (Friar) D'Arinzo, his 5 grandchildren, Raquel, Rocco, Julia, Danny and Alexa, 1 Brother (Mark), 1 Sister (Angie) as well as several nieces and nephews.
Robert will be remembered as a loving husband, father and grandfather, an amazing gardener and for his kind and generous spirit to all who knew him.
Calling hours will be held on Friday, August 23, 2019 from 4:00 – 8:00 at Lacerenza Funeral Home, 8 Schuyler Avenue, Stamford. A mass of Christian Burial with be celebrated on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church, 37 Schuyler Avenue, Stamford. Burial will follow at St. John's Cemetery, 25 Camp Avenue, Darien, CT. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.lacerenzafh.com.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Aug. 22, 2019