Robert J. Dougherty
Robert J. Dougherty, a resident of Stamford, CT for over 40 years, passed away peacefully in Roswell, GA on Sunday, November 15, 2020 where he resided with his wife Joan Dougherty for the past four years. He was 89 years old.
Bob was born in Chicago, IL in 1931 to the late Fred and Viola Dougherty. He was predeceased by his older brother Gene Dougherty of Arlington Heights, IL. He grew up in the Chicago area and became an avid Chicago sports fan. He attended Loyola Academy, then earned a basketball scholarship to attend Loyola University of Chicago from where he graduated in 1953. Bob went on to serve in the US Army being stationed at locations in the US and Germany. He joined IBM where he really enjoyed his long, successful career in various roles before retiring at the age of 71.
Bob and Joan, his wife of 64 years, spent 41 years living in Stamford, CT before retiring to Roswell, GA in 2016. Bob loved being close to his family and friends. Nothing made him happier than having his family over for cocktails and dinner that many times went on late into the night.
Bob was a gentleman, and a gentle man with a big heart for all. He was a devout Catholic and active in the church; and a Fourth Degree Life Member of the Knights of Columbus. His faith has guided him throughout his life and instilled a sense of goodness in all of us through his actions and words. He is missed, but his love and devotion to God and family lives on within those who knew him. It's a Wonderful Life!
Bob is survived by his wife Joan; his children Bob Dougherty and his wife Susan of Marietta, GA; Tom Dougherty, and his wife Ellen of Stamford, CT, Bill Dougherty of Stamford, CT; his daughter Mary Cook of West Chester, PA; his 8 grandchildren; and 8 great-grandchildren.
Services are scheduled for Friday, January 15, 2021 at Transfiguration Catholic Church at 1815 Blackwell Rd., Marietta, GA 30066 at 1:00 p.m., with Burial Services immediately following. In lieu of flowers, donations in Bob's name can be made to the Knights of Columbus: https://www.kofc.org/