|
|
Robert E. Davis, Sr.
Robert E. Davis, Sr., passed away peacefully on July 26, 2019 at age 83. He was born on May 10, 1936 in Stamford, CT, the son of the late Arthur Davis and Carmella Vertucci Davis.
Mr. Davis is survived by his beloved sons, Robert E. Davis, Jr. and his wife Barb and Daniel J. Davis. Also surviving are his loving grandchildren, Toby, Alethea, DJ and Hannah, and many nieces and nephews.
Mr. Davis was the former owner of Glenbrook Heating & Air Conditioning which was established in 1967. He dedicated many years of his life to coaching youth sports in Stamford. He was also in the Air Force Reserve.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brothers, Eugene, Arthur and Edward Davis.
Calling hours will be held on Sunday, June 28, 2019 from 2:00 – 6:00 p.m. at Lacerenza Funeral Home, 8 Schuyler Avenue, Stamford. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, June 29, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at The Church of the Holy Spirit, 403 Scofieldtown Road, Stamford. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org or 370 7th Ave., Suite 1802, New York, NY 10001. To leave an online condolence please visit www.lacerenzafh.com.
Published in Stamford Advocate on July 27, 2019