Fr. Robert Eugene Markovitch MDFr. Robert Eugene Markovitch MD, of Stamford, CT passed away on Monday, June 29, 2020 at the age of 60 following a long illness. He was born on March 3, 1960 in Lorain, OH to George and Antionette (nee Jurina) Markovitch.Fr. Robert graduated from Northwestern University in Chicago in 1982 and from the Medical College of Ohio in Toledo in 1986. After completing a residency in Family Practice at the Geisinger Medical Center in Pennsylvania he became a Family Practice physician in St. Mary's Ohio for several years. Always strongly drawn to the priesthood however, he left medicine to enter St. Josaphat Seminary in Washington, DC where he studied at the Theological College of the Catholic University of America in preparation for ordination to the holy priesthood.On January 21, 2001 he was ordained to the priesthood by Most Rev. Basil Losten and, except for a few months at St. Josaphat Monastery in Glen Cove, NY, he spent the next nineteen years as a priest of the Ukrainian Catholic Eparchy of Stamford. Fr. Robert served at parishes throughout New England and New York, including St. Josaphat in Rochester, NY, St. Nicholas in Hudson, NY, St. Nicholas in Brooklyn, NY, Blessed Charnetsky Mission in Manhattan Beach, NY, Sts. Peter and Paul in Ludlow, MA, and Descent of the Holy Spirit in South, Deerfield, MA.Fiercely proud of his heritage, Fr. Robert was a champion of all things Ukrainian, especially Ukraine's beautiful language and its ancient culture. He was also a serious religious scholar, and had published articles in The Pastoral and Homiletic Review, including "Sent Forth to Father a People: Christ's Priesthood in our Time". At the time of his death he was working on a study of the Gospel of St. John, which he was writing in both English and Ukrainian.Fr. Robert was preceded in death by his mother, father and brother Harold Markovitch. He is survived by his sister Barbra (Gonzalo Florido, MD) and their four children, Melissa Florido MD, Patrick Florido MD, Christopher Florido MD and Marianne Florido MPh. He is also survived by his brother Jon Markovitch and Jon's daughter Antionette (Annie).Visitation will take place on Thursday, July 9th from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Bosak Funeral Home, 453 Shippan Avenue, in Stamford, with a Parastas service to be celebrated at 6 p.m. Funeral Divine Liturgy will be celebrated on Friday, July 10th at 11 a.m. at St. Andrew Ukrainian Catholic Church located in Holy Spirit Ukrainian Catholic Cemetery, 141 Sarah Wells Trail, Campbell Hall, NY with interment following.In compliance with state mandates, those attending the services must wear face coverings and maintain social distancing.In memory of Fr. Robert, donations can be made to St. Basil Seminary in Stamford or offerings for Divine Liturgies for the repose of his soul.