Robert J. Ferrara "Bob"

Robert J. Ferrara "Coach Bob," 81, husband of the late Renee Redway Ferrara of Norwalk, passed away August 11, 2020 at Bridgeport Hospital surrounded by his loving family.

Born February 15, 1939 and raised in Stamford, Connecticut, he was the son of the late Paul and Anna Ferrara who taught him that above all, God and family always came first. Raised on the West Side, Bob had two brothers, identical twins, James Ferrara and the late Paul Ferrara whom he loved tremendously. Bob wholeheartedly embraced his job as big brother and enjoyed telling amusing stories about Jimmy and Paulie's antics and accomplishments throughout their lives.

Bob loved baseball and was the starting catcher on the first Connecticut team to win the Little League World Series Championship in 1951. These same Little League teammates, including his best friend and late cousin Frank Robotti Jr., went on to win the 1953 and 1954 Babe Ruth World Championships. Bob played 4 years of American Legion Baseball and played 3 years of Varsity Baseball at Stamford High School where he captained the team his senior year. Before injuring his knee, Bob caught the eyes of several major league scouts. Being side-lined was tough, but in true Bob fashion, he went on to share his love of the game through coaching.

In 1956, Bob graduated from Stamford High School where he was part of the "Boys of 56"; the members of the SHS class of 56 that formed close friendships with one another that lasted their entire lives. It has been said that there has never been a group of this many classmates anywhere that has remained so close for so long with such enduring love and respect for one another. They will always be affectionately remembered as "THE BOYS."

With a degree from Southern Connecticut State University in Health and Physical Education, Bob started his teaching career at Burdick High in 1962. He moved to Rippowam High School in 1968 where he coached football with the late Al Shannon and baseball with the late Mike Sette. In 1978 Bob became Rippowam's Head Baseball Coach and remained there as a guidance counselor until 1983.

In the fall of 1983 Bob returned to his alma mater, Stamford High, where he finished out his career. Bob will forever be known for making a positive impact on so many students, teachers and families as an honest, caring and influential coach, guidance counselor and assistant principal. His greatest gift was the ability to see the potential in every human being and help individuals find a meaningful path. He devoted 35 years to the profession he loved and was honored and revered by his colleagues and friends as he left The Stamford Public School System in 1997.

Above all, Bob's ultimate pride was his family. He married Irene (Renee) Redway in June of 1961, who was truly the greatest love of his life. They moved to Norwalk and became proud parents to three children, Maureen, Lisa and Michael, who later went on to give Bob and Renee seven doting grandchildren.

Carrying on his parents values, Bob and Renee raised their children with the love of God and family. He was without a doubt, their rock, their hero and the very best mentor they could ever ask for. Regardless of the circumstances, Bob was ALWAYS there for his children, with wise words and a gentle hug.

Bob and Renee were the biggest fans of their seven grandchildren and were always in attendance during sporting, theater, and school activities where they continued to add more and more friends to their lives. The two also enjoyed listening to music and would often sing together, creating beautiful harmony.

Bob is survived by brother, James Ferrara and wife Elsie of Stamford, CT, daughter Maureen Matthews and husband Jay of Hamden, CT, daughter Lisa Devaney and husband Mike of Trumbull, CT, and son Michael Ferrara and wife Sheila of Easton, CT and seven grandchildren, Rob and Breanne Ferrara, Brendan and Michael Devaney, Adam, Alice and Amelia Matthews. He is also survived by his in-laws Janet Ferrara, Jack and Sue Redway, several nieces and nephews; and many of his cherished cousins the Robotti, Vitti, Salvati, Coughlan, Macarella and Zaccagnino families.

In addition to his wife Renee, he was predeceased by his brother Paul Ferrara, and his in-laws Juanita and James Baltovich.

Due to COVID, there will be no calling hours. [Link to the Obituary]

A funeral mass will be held 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at The Church of Saint Cecilia, 1184 Newfield Avenue, Stamford, CT. Burial will be held privately at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store