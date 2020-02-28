The Advocate Notices
Robert Giangoia Notice
Robert "Bob" Giangoia
Robert "Bob" Giangoia, of Oak Island, NC and formerly Stamford, CT, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Thursday, February 27, 2020 after a year-long battle with mesothelioma.
He will be remembered for his sense of humor, his unerring attention to detail, his ability to get things done, and his charitable works, among many other redeeming qualities. Bob was an active member and past president of the Umbrella Club, a charitable organization for children in need. He was well respected in the shipping industry and some of his closest friends originated as clients. He enjoyed physical activity, adventure vacations, and could always be found working on projects around the house.
Bob is survived by his wife of 45 years, Judy (Sawitsky) of Oak Island, NC, his daughter Sue (Lucas) of Earlville, NY, his grandchildren Ryan and Avery, his sister Susann (Bill) of Southport, NC, and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his daughter Victoria, his parents Marshall and Margaret of Lakewood, NJ, and his in-laws William and Gloria Sawitsky of Mt. Pocono, PA.
The funeral mass will be held at noon, on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Southport, NC. A celebration of life will be held in the spring in Stamford, CT.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Umbrella Club (http://umbrellaclub.org).
Online condolences may be made at www.peaccoknewnamwhite.com.
Peacock - Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service, Southport, North Carolina.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Feb. 29, 2020
