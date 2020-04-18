|
|
Robert J. Guinipero, Sr.
"Beloved husband, father & grandfather"Robert John Guinipero Sr., 78, passed into heavenly peace on April 9 after living his life with courage and great passion. He was born on December 2, 1941 in Stamford, CT to John and Ann (Kapusta) Guinipero. Raised with his sister Cynthia (Hofmann) in a home that placed great value on family and faith. He graduated from Stamford High School in 1959, attended Pace University, then went on to serve his country in the Army National Guard. He was a lifetime member of the Knights of Columbus. Most of his career was spent in accounting and real estate sales.
In 1965 he met his true love and lifelong companion Alice (Ward) on a ski trip in Vermont. They wed on January 15, 1966 and had four children: Robert, Dana, John, and Daniel. Affectionately nicknamed early in life as "Bobby" and then later as "Coach" and "Poppy" he lived for family. He made them laugh, danced with them, and gave the best hugs. He spent many of his early years playing basketball, then as a young father practicing karate at the Italian Center of Stamford, and forever studying classic cars. He loved to party with his closest family and friends. He loved loud music, running, cursing, and watching sports. He could polish off an entire 28 oz. Porterhouse at St. Elmo's Steakhouse in just one evening. He most adored his grandchildren, eyes sparkling when he saw them, even in his last days. His greatest joy was found on and off the sports fields watching them play and coaching them. Most often living in the spirit of "onward and upward" no matter what the outcome of the game.
Bob was predeceased by his parents John and Ann; and sister Cynthia. He is survived by his wife Alice; four children: Rob (Lori) Guinipero of Wolcott; Dana (Dave) Green of Carmel IN; John (Ann) Guinipero of Southbury; and Dan (Julee) Guinipero of Middlebury; and seven beloved grandchildren: Kelsey, Lily and Sydney, Jack and Chase, Dane and Olivia.
Special thanks to the healthcare providers at St Mary's Hospital, Lutheran Nursing Home and All About Me for their constant care. To Albini Funeral Home of Waterbury for their support. To Dr. Kevin Kett for becoming a family friend. Memorial contributions may be made to the .
Arrangements: His services will be at a later date. Chase Parkway Memorial/The Albini Funeral Home, 430 Chase Parkway, Waterbury, CT has been entrusted with handling Robert's funeral arrangements.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Apr. 19, 2020