Robert Gustav Havemeyer

1927 - 2020

Robert (Bob) Gustav Havemeyer passed away in Stamford, CT April 26, 2020 at age 92. He was born Sept. 18, 1927, Rochester, NY, was raised in Queens, NYC, and lived the last 64 years of his life in Stamford. He was the son of Gustav and Ida (Aufmkok) Havemeyer.

Bob was a proud graduate of Columbia University with a Master's Degree in Mechanical Engineering. He had a successful career as a Management Consultant, working for Case & Co. in Manhattan for many years, and later as an independent consultant. Consulting had everything he hoped for: interesting projects in a wide variety of industries, in almost all functions of for-profit companies and non-profit organizations, and also for federal and state government agencies. He traveled extensively in the U.S. and abroad (Kuwait, Germany, France, Africa, etc.) Bob became a recognized expert in the manufacturing and distribution of dairy products and, testified as such in 35 hearings before state and federal regulatory agencies, and in civil suits in court. He was one of the early proponents of solid waste recycling, authored articles and was a featured speaker at an international conference in Tokyo. He also participated in a solid waste recycling study for Stamford. He was a longtime member of the Institute of Management Consultants. As Bob often said, "I was never bored. Everyday, I looked forward to the consulting project of that day."

He enlisted in the Army in 1946 and was deployed to the 1st Corps Headquarters in Kyoto, Japan, as a Construction Foreman, in the Army of Occupation at the end of WWII. While there, he became fascinated with Japan & its culture. He visited with several Japanese families. He met Mr. Genshitsu Sen, the renowned Urasenke tea ceremony teacher who transformed the Japanese ancient tea ceremony into an international phenomenon. Due to his Army service, his openness & interest in these friendships, he provided his perspective and observations of the Japan & its culture in his writing. It was posted on the General MacArthur's Honor Guard Association website, under The Stories.

He was married to Florence (Terry) Greaves Havemeyer from 1953 until her death in 2003. They had 4 daughters and 1 son. Bob was health conscious, and exercised regularly for most of his life. He was inquisitive, patient, a man of good cheer, and a good story teller. These qualities made him a great host father to an American Indian exchange student and 6 foreign exchange students (AFS and Open-Door) in the 1970s.

He was lucky to find love again and married Joanne Wu in 2005. They shared the joy of music, family, good food, gardening and travel. Three of his lifelong Japanese friends attended their wedding. In 2015, they traveled to Asian countries to visit his lifelong Asian friends. In 2016, they visited his Greek exchange student who has become a grandma. In 2017, they visited a Morocco exchange student, who has married, lives in Montreal, with two daughters.

Music was one of Bob's greatest joys. He played the piano well, and could perform any vocal piece by sight-reading. He was a member of Zion Lutheran Church, served as its president, and sang baritone with its choir for 59 years. Bob was also Chairman of the Board of Canticum Novum Singers & a member of Westchester Oratorio Society, with whom he traveled to Europe and Central America for performances. He never lost his enthusiasm for music, travel (5 continents) and culture.

Retiring at 75, he did volunteer consulting for non-profits and headed up a regional office of the National Executive Service Corps. He was active in his community and served on the Board of Directors for the Hubbard Heights Neighborhood Association and on its National Historic District Register Committee. His efforts assisted the Hubbard Heights Neighborhood in Stamford to earn official status on the National Register of Historic Places in 2016.

Bob leaves behind his wife Joanne, 1 step-daughter, 3 daughters, 5 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, and 1 sister. He will be buried in the Lutheran All Faiths Cemetery in Queens, NYC.

A memorial service will be held at Zion Lutheran Church, 132 Glenbrook Road, Stamford, CT 06902. The schedule will be posted, in the future. Please contact church at 203-327-7751 or churchoffice@zionlutheran-stamford.org



