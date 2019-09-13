|
Robert H. Santarsiero
Robert H. Santarsiero of Stamford, CT and Bluffton, SC passed away on August 20, 2019. He was born on December 4, 1937. The son of the late Daniel W. Santarsiero and Jeane (Haight) Santarsiero Toms.
He was predeceased by a son Dean Robert Santarsiero, a sister Lillian Colabella, a brother Daniel Santarsiero and a brother-in-law Daniel Sileo.
Robert is survived by his daughter Robin Mary Serricchio (Vincent Serricchio) of Stamford, a grandson Dean Vincent Serricchio, a brother William Santarsiero (Barbara), a sister Jean Sileo, a brother Richard Santarsiero (Kit), a brother-in-law, Michael Colabella, and several nieces, nephews and grandnieces and nephews.
Robert attended Stamford schools and worked for several constructions companies as well as owning Green Acres Landscaping and Tree Surgery.
Robert loved playing golf, bowling, horseback riding and country music, especially Marty Robbins and Barbara Mandrell.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Cecilia Church, 1186 Newfield Avenue on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. Entombment will follow at St. John's Cemetery. There will be no calling hours. The family would like to thank Lacerenza Funeral Home for their kindness and compassion at this difficult time.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Sept. 16, 2019