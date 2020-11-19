1/
Robert J. Strada
1940 - 2020
February 15, 1940 – November 17, 2020. Robert J. Strada Sr. was born on February 15, 1940 in Stamford, CT to the late William and Angelina Strada. He passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 17th with his family and his faithful companion Jessie by his side. Bob went to Fairfield Prep and graduated from UCONN, serving Stamford as a Certified Public Accountant for over 50 years.
Bob is survived by his loving wife of 34 years Pamela, his loving children Debbie (Pat) Flick, Wendy (Chris) Bleggi, Stacey (Brian) Victoria, Eva Marie (Scott) Compolattaro, Robin (Dan) Isidro, Susan (Brian) Strada-Beauchamp, and Robert J. Strada Jr. as well as his grandchildren: Patrick, Amanda, Tiffany, Mikayla Flick; Christopher, Nikki, Tommy Bleggi; Brian Victoria; Frankie, Jamie, Alyssa, Lori-Ann Compolattaro; Will Curry, Allyson, Andrew Beauchamp; Joey, Ava Strada. As well as his great-grandchildren: Jayden, Kaiden, Arianna, Maverick, Cameron, Jeremiah and Serenity. He is also survived by his siblings: The Honorable William E. (Andrea) Strada Jr., Joyce (John) Ragusa, Richard (June) Strada, and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his grandson Nicholas Compolattaro.
Bob was a proud member of the Stamford Harbor Commission and served as Deputy Harbor Master with pride. He was a motorcycle enthusiast and an avid boater. Bob was a very social person, you could find him often at the Ponus Yacht Club, where he was a lifetime member. He was a member of the Patriot Guard Riders and enjoyed being a Motorcycle Honor Guard in many rides, his favorite being the Connecticut United Ride. Another of his pleasures was horses, having enjoyed watching them in his backyard outside his office windows.
He was the rock of his family, the only time he willingly gave up a sunny day on his boat or bike was to spend time with them. There was no step or half children, his family was just his family. He was loved by all and will be greatly missed.
The family will have a private celebration of life. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your charity of choice, and think of him as you watch the water ebb and flow.



Published in Stamford Advocate on Nov. 19, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Nutmeg State Cremation
453 Shippan Avenue
Stamford, CT 06902
203-348-0443
