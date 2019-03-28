The Advocate Notices
CLIFFORD FUNERAL HOME, LTD - Rutland
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Robert J. Toner
Robert J. Toner, 88, died peacefully March 23, 2019 at his home with his wife at his side in Castleton, VT.
He was born in Stamford, CT January 23, 1931 the son of Thomas J. and Lillian (Turner) Toner.
Robert graduated from Stamford High School in 1949. In that same year he enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps, completing basic training at Paris Island, SC and advanced infantry training at Camp Lejune, NC.
While serving in Korea he was promoted to SSGT and was awarded three battle stars.
Mr. Toner was a Police Officer and Detective with Stamford, CT Police Department from 1955 until his retirement in 1996.
He was a member of Rutland American Legion Post 31, Rutland VFW and the Marine Corps League.
Surviving are his wife, Theresa (Brislin) Toner of Castleton, VT, his stepson Michael Kennedy and wife, Jessica of Milton, VT; a daughter, Patricia Dempsey and husband, Steve of Bridgewater, CT; a brother, Frank Toner of Guilford, CT; two grandsons, Matthew Freitag and Douglas Freitag; two great-grandchildren, Canaan and Jackson Freitag,
He was predeceased by a son, Robert Toner Jr. in 1996; a brother and a sister.
A funeral service will be held Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland, VT.
Burial will be at a later date with military honors in Vermont Veterans Cemetery in Randolph.
Arrangements are under the direction of Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland.
Memorial contributions may be made to The Dodge House, 95 Crescent St., Rutland, VT 05701
Published in StamfordAdvocate on Mar. 28, 2019
