Robert "Bob" Kent

Robert Kent, 78, formerly of Norwalk Connecticut passed away on Monday, November 2, 2020 at Skyview Rehabilitation & Healthcare in New York.

Born on December 11, 1941, in Norwalk, he was the son of the late George and Ann "Sis" Kent.

Bob was a kind and caring person who volunteered at Stamford Hospital for 25 Years. He loved dogs and cats and had a lifelong passion for the Theater, having enjoyed many shows on Broadway as well as at Westport Playhouse and others.

Bob is survived several cousins.

He was laid to rest privately at St. John Cemetery in Norwalk.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store