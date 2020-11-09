1/
Robert Kent
1941 - 2020
Robert "Bob" Kent
Robert Kent, 78, formerly of Norwalk Connecticut passed away on Monday, November 2, 2020 at Skyview Rehabilitation & Healthcare in New York.
Born on December 11, 1941, in Norwalk, he was the son of the late George and Ann "Sis" Kent.
Bob was a kind and caring person who volunteered at Stamford Hospital for 25 Years. He loved dogs and cats and had a lifelong passion for the Theater, having enjoyed many shows on Broadway as well as at Westport Playhouse and others.
Bob is survived several cousins.
He was laid to rest privately at St. John Cemetery in Norwalk.

Published in Stamford Advocate & The Hour on Nov. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Collins Funeral Home
92 East Ave.
Norwalk, CT 06851
203-866-0747
