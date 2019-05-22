Robert L. Mowbray

Robert L. Mowbray, 78, of Charlestown, RI, passed away May 13, 2019 at his home after a brief illness. Bob was born in Port Chester, NY to John F. and Anne M. (Keyser) Mowbray. In 1963, he married Kally Makrinos of Port Chester. He was a volunteer fireman for the Mellor Engine and Hose Company in Port Chester for many years and gained notoriety for his rescues in the Gulliver's nightclub fire in 1974. Bob lived and worked in the Port Chester, NY and Stamford, CT areas until his retirement in 2002 when he relocated to Rhode Island to enjoy time fishing, clamming, and boating.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother, John M. Mowbray.

Bob is survived by his wife Kally; his children, Melissa (Douglas) Flynn and Robert Mowbray, Jr.; his grandson, William Flynn; and many nieces and nephews.

Memorials would be appreciated to the . Published in StamfordAdvocate on May 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary