Robert Jonathan Levine
Robert Jonathan Levine, 66, of New Canaan, CT passed away peacefully on March 31, 2020 due to complications of Covid-19.
Robert ("Bob") was born in Stamford, CT in 1953 to William and Corrinne Levine. He spent his entire childhood in Stamford and was a graduate of King School in 1972. He attended Washington University in St. Louis before moving to Geneva, Switzerland where he worked for Givaudan. Bob loved Switzerland and often said his time there was some of the best years of his youth.
Upon returning to the US, he founded Home Construction LLC and managed the business until his death. Bob's work and approach exemplified quality and integrity, resulting in eight HOBI Awards, and multiple athome Magazine A-List Awards. His work was also featured in books such as The Classical American House, Good House Parts, and New Classicism as well as numerous national and regional magazines. Most importantly, his career introduced him to many people, with colleague and client relationships blossoming into lasting friendships.
Bob married childhood friend and schoolmate Eva Szekeres in 1984 and remained happily married until his death. The couple resided in New Canaan, where they raised two sons, Simon (33) and Nick (31). Both sons now live in New York City, but the family would reunite often for a night, weekend, or vacation. Bob loved nothing more than a dinner, concert, or Yankees game with his two boys.
In addition to spending time with his family, Bob enjoyed the simple pleasures in life: a glass of bourbon and a cigar with friends; soaking up the sun on the boat or beach; relaxing with a crossword puzzle; curating playlists for all occasions; or collecting things that struck even the slightest nostalgic chord. He was also a lifelong student of history, politics, and pop culture – allowing him to find common ground with nearly anybody.
Bob was charismatic and charming, drawing people in from all walks of life. He would often remind people of beloved celebrities or cultural icons, but Bob was very much himself. His style was unique and his personality was his own – he was remarkable and truly one of a kind. He made his presence felt at all occasions – often with signature bear hugs, witty (sometimes inappropriate) jokes, and a jovial laugh – but always with his character. Friends and family knew they could rely on Bob for his compassion, insight, and desire to help during life's more difficult times. These qualities will be sorely missed.
Bob is survived by his wife Eva Levine, his sons Simon and Nick Levine and future daughter-in-law Ali Baxter, his mother Corrinne Levine, his brother Peter Levine (Shelley) of Stamford, his sister Lisa Hawley (Henry) of New Canaan, his many beloved nieces and nephews, and his mother-in-law Erna Szekeres.
His family thanks and supports healthcare workers for all they are doing to combat the virus. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Grace Farms Relief Fund for Connecticut (gracefarms.org/grace-farms-relief-fund).
For online condolences, please visit Dignity Memorial (https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/stamford-ct/robert-levine-9106191).
A celebration of life will be held when it is safe to do so.
Published in Stamford Advocate from Apr. 12 to Apr. 16, 2020