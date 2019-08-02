|
|
Dr. Robert L. Madison
Robert L. Madison, physician, pillar of the community, and mensch extraordinaire, passed away on Thursday, August 1st, 2019.
He was the son of Dr. and Mrs. Irving Matusoff of Brooklyn, New York. He graduated from Colby College in 1947 and studied Biochemistry at the Boston University Medical School in 1948. He then worked as a biochemist at the Hygrade Meat Products Company extracting and refining medical components in their division of Medicinals and Pharmaceuticals. He entered the State University of New York and graduated with an M.D. degree in 1953. He did a rotating internship at the Jewish Hospital of Brooklyn from 1953-1954, and then served in the United States Air Forces in Europe, Medical Corp, for two years. He returned to complete a four- year residency in Obstetrics and Gynecology at the Jewish Hospital of Brooklyn.
He opened a private practice in Obstetrics and Gynecology and Infertility in Stamford, CT in 1960, which over time grew into Obstetrics and Gynecology Associates of Stamford with nine practitioners. He was a Senior Attending physician at St. Joseph's Hospital from 1960 until 1981, and at the Stamford Hospital from 1960 through 2003, where he served as Associate Obstetrician and Gynecologist- in- Chief for seven years and Obstetrician and Gynecologist-in-Chief for two years. He was certified by the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology 1n 1966 and recertified in 1978. He was appointed Clinical Assistant Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology at the New York Medical College in 1984. He also served as a Senior Clinician at IVF-Australia at the United Hospital, Port Chester, New York from 1986 until 1990. He was a Fellow of the American College of Obs-Gyn, the American Fertility Society and was elected to the Society of Reproductive Surgeons in 1989.
Dr. Madison was instrumental in introducing advanced infertility techniques in an office practice setting and taught these techniques at the American Fertility Society meetings. He was the first to bring the technique of Laparoscopic Surgery to the Fairfield County area and was instrumental in its development in this area. He ran the teaching course in Laparoscopy for residents at The Stamford Hospital. He was one of eight research gynecologists in the United States to help develop a method of placing silicone plugs in the Fallopian tubes via the hysteroscope as an office procedure for sterilization. His office was the first in this county to offer in-house pap smear processing and in-house mammography, along with the advanced infertility techniques as part of offering full gynecologic services under one roof to their patients. He retired from the practice in December, 2003.
In his early years of practice he worked hard at trying to get sex education in the Stamford Public School System curriculum with little success, and was a strong advocate of women's rights and free reproductive choice.
After his wife's passing, Bob was introduced to Louise Harpel, and they fell in love. They lived together for many happy years in Mamaroneck, NY and in Manhattan in NYC.
Bob was an avid sailor, horseman (serving as President of Ox Ridge Hunt Club), gardener, and patron of the arts. He enjoyed life to the fullest and knew how to work, play, and love. He was generous with his care and support of others, and was much beloved by all who knew him.
He is predeceased by his wife, Marion Bernstein Madison. He is survived by his two children, son Alan and his wife Maryanne; grandson Samuel and his wife Sheila; granddaughter Eleanor, and his daughter, Beth, her husband David Lederman, and granddaughter Sarah, and his longtime loving companion Louise Harpel.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, August 5, 2019 at Temple Beth El, 350 Roxbury Rd, Stamford. To leave an online condolence please visit www.leopgallagherstamford.com
Published in Stamford Advocate from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2019