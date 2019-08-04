|
Robert T. Meyer
On Sunday, July 28, 2019, Robert Meyer of Stamford, CT lost his battle with pancreatic cancer. A loving husband, father, brother, friend and colleague to many, Bob's good humor will be missed by all.
Although there were many challenges in Bob's life, the words "I can't" were not in his vocabulary. Bob was a loyal employee of Turner Construction Corporation, retiring in 2008 as Vice President after almost 45 years with the company. He then went on to serve as a consultant for several more years. Bob was involved in the American Council for Construction Education and in recognition of his service, received the Mark Benjamin Lifetime Achievement award this year. He was an Industry Trustee for this organization from 1998 to 2018. Other notable contributions to community organizations included; Crossroads Senior Housing Board, the Boy Scouts, Past President of Senior Men's Association of Stamford, and numerous committees at St. John's Lutheran Church including the property and maintenance committee.
An avid card player, lover of all things Christmas, and anything sweet, Bob was always game for a new adventure. Bob and Mari traveled extensively, visiting most European countries, Asia, Africa and the Middle East. Bob's life embodied that of a "life well lived".
Bob was predeceased by his parents, G. William Meyer and Meta M. Meyer of Amawalk, NY. He leaves his wife of 48 years, Marietta (nee Meyers): two children, Thomas R.Meyer (Michelle), and Jennifer Meyer; and four grandchildren (Kelsey Meyer (Emmanuel Garcia), Cody Meyer, Dylan Meyer and Danica Meyer) and one great-grandchild, Shaddai Garcia. He is also survived by his twin brother, William Meyer (Charlotte) of Columbus, Ohio; 2 nieces and a nephew and six grandnieces and nephews; his sister Virginia Carter (George) of Washington Crossing, Pennsylvania, and his cousin Bruce Morrison (Nancy) of Bethesda, Maryland.
Those wishing to visit with the family may do so on Friday, August 9 from 4-7pm at the Thomas M. Gallagher Funeral Home (next to the Knights of Columbus) 453 Shippan Ave., Stamford, CT (203)-359-9999. A celebration of Bob's life will be held at St. John's Lutheran Church, on Saturday, August 10 at 10 am.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. John's Lutheran Church, 884 Newfield Ave., Stamford, CT 06905 (please designate to the property fund).
To send online condolances to the family, please visit www.gallagherfuneralhome.com
Published in Stamford Advocate from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2019