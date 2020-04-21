|
|
Robert Nathan Plotnick
A kind, sweet, and gentle man. Beloved father, grandfather and husband. Stamford native. Left handed tennis trick shot master, he loved all sports, children, cats, squirrels, and salmon. Great coach and explainer. Graduate of The University of Bridgeport and New York Law School. Fairfield County Law Librarian, Law Professor at The University of Bridgeport Law School and Sacred Heart University. He is survived by his wife, Martha, sons, Seth, Adam, and Scot, his daughter-in-law, Melissa, grandchildren, Madeleine and Sam. Predeceased by his first wife Meryl. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Sierra Club at www.sierraclub.org.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Apr. 26, 2020