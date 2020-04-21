Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Plotnick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Nathan Plotnick

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Nathan Plotnick Notice
Robert Nathan Plotnick
A kind, sweet, and gentle man. Beloved father, grandfather and husband. Stamford native. Left handed tennis trick shot master, he loved all sports, children, cats, squirrels, and salmon. Great coach and explainer. Graduate of The University of Bridgeport and New York Law School. Fairfield County Law Librarian, Law Professor at The University of Bridgeport Law School and Sacred Heart University. He is survived by his wife, Martha, sons, Seth, Adam, and Scot, his daughter-in-law, Melissa, grandchildren, Madeleine and Sam. Predeceased by his first wife Meryl. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Sierra Club at www.sierraclub.org.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Apr. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -