Robert Parker

Robert Noack Parker (Bob), passed away June 15, 2020 at the age of 97 from Covid19. He was the son of Clinton Parker and Elsie Parker (Noack) born in South Norwalk, CT on August 22, 1922. When he was a young child the family moved to Stamford and he lived here until his passing. He was a member of the 10th Armored Division, 21st Tank Battalion as a tank gunner during World War II. He participated in the Battle of the Bulge. At the end of the war he met and married the love of his life, Edith. In 1938 after the passing of his father he joined his mother in the family business, Parker Travel Service and worked with his wife, sister, and brother in law until his retirement. Bob was predeceased by his parents, his wife Edith Parker (Strittmatter), his son Jeffrey Parker, his son-in-law William Cohen and brother in law Sal Ruggiero. He is survived by his daughter Judy Parker Cohen, grandson Joshua Cohen, sister Selma Ruggiero and daughter in law Karen Parker. Arrangements are being handled by Leo P Gallagher & Sons Funeral Home and are private.



Published in Stamford Advocate on Jun. 18, 2020.
