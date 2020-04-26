The Advocate Notices
Graves Medley Funeral Services
Robert Pulley


1937 - 2020
Robert Pulley Notice
Robert Pulley
Robert Pulley, 83, transitioned peacefully on April 6, 2020 at Stamford Hospital. He was born on March 25, 1937 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to the late Elizabeth Pulley. He served honorably in the US Airforce and the US Army. He later retired from Southern New England Telephone Company and the US Postal Service. He leaves behind his wife, Alvanette Mendoza Pulley; two sons, Eric Pulley and Robert -David Pulley (Daniel); two daughters, Dulcet Pulley and Alyce-Davina Pulley; six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; three bonus daughters, Robin Blackmon-Register (Danny), Barbara Blackmon and Serita Corbett-O'Banner, and a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Robert was predeceased by his siblings Viola Pulley and Albert Pulley. There will be a public memorial service via Zoom on Saturday, May 2, 2020, 4 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. Eastern Time / New York.
https//us02web.zoom.us/j/84459785951?pwd=YXkweW10aG1ZcVNRL3c4QUFsVmtNUT09
Meeting ID: 844 5978 5951
Password: 091587.
Services entrusted to Graves Medley Funeral Services.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Apr. 27, 2020
