Robert Richardson
Robert Richardson, 80, passed away peacefully on December 11, 2019 at Bridgeport Hospital. He was born on April 10, 1939 in Gaffney, South Carolina, the son of James Richardson and Rose Lee Dawkins Jeffries. He retired after many years in the construction industry. Robert is survived by the love of his life and mother of his children Rev. Mandy Richardson, three daughters; Kimberley Richardson, Sharon Johnson (Michael) and Mindy Richardson, three sons; Vincent Richardson, Rory Richardson and Dwight Richardson, seventeen grandchildren, fourteen great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his son, Robert Bernard Richardson. Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 19, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. followed by a service of celebration at 11:00 a.m. at Union Baptist Church of Christ, 805 Newfield Ave. Stamford, CT. with Rev. Dr. Robert W. Perry officiating. Entombment will take place at Woodland Cemetery. Services entrusted to Graves Medley Funeral Services.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Dec. 17, 2019