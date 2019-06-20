Robert Emellian Semsel

Robert Emellian Semsel, 85, of Stamford, CT, Stoddard, NH, and Naples, FL passed away at his home with his loving family by his side. Bob was born on March 25, 1934 in Stamford, CT to the late John and Clara Pfeiffer Semsel.

Following graduation from Stamford High School, he attended Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute and Columbia University and graduated with a degree in economics. He spent most of his career working for Liberty Mutual Insurance, as a sales agent.

He married Mary Miehe on August 19, 1961. He was the father of Richard Semsel and his wife Christine, Timothy Semsel, Wendy Semsel and her husband Matthew, and grandfather of Ryan and Samantha Semsel.

Bob's passions included singing with the church choir, yard work, traveling, and teasing his family. He was an active member of St. Michael's Lutheran Church in New Canaan, and Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Naples, Florida. He was active in Stephen Ministries in Naples.

He was preceded in death by his brothers John and Don Semsel, his sister Joan Theiss, and his son Timothy.

A Memorial Service to celebrate Bob's life will be held on June 29, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. Michael's Lutheran Church, New Canaan, CT. A Memorial Service will also be held at a later date at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Naples, FL. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Bob's memory can be made to The Memorial Fund at St. Michael's Lutheran Church. For online condolences and directions, please visit www.hoytfuneralhome.com. Published in Stamford Advocate on June 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary