Robert Signore
1944 - 2020
Robert Signore, a lifelong Stamford resident, passed away peacefully on November 26, 2020. Bob was born on April 30, 1944 to the late Virgil and Mary Signore.
Bob was a 1963 graduate of Stamford High School and later in life received a degree from Norwalk Community College. He worked at Pitney Bowes for over 30 years and was a member of the Toastmaster's Club and the Stamford Jaycees. He was also a member of the First Congregational Church of Stamford.
Bob is survived by his daughter, Cindy Richardson, her husband Eddy, and his grandsons E.J. and Samuel, all of whom he adored. He is also survived by his sister, Eleanor Mollo and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Bob was predeceased by his wife Barbara, and his two brothers Chris and Sal Signore.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Leo P. Gallagher & Son Funeral Home. There will be no calling hours. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, December 5th at 10:30 a.m. at Queen of Peace Cemetery in Stamford. In accordance with the State of CT mandate, all in attendance must wear face coverings and maintain social distancing. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Norwalk Community College Foundation in his honor.

Published in Stamford Advocate on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
5
Graveside service
10:30 AM
Queen of Peace Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Leo P. Gallagher & Son Funeral Home
2900 Summer Street
Stamford, CT 069054304
2033271313
