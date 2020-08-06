Robert Tinsley
It is with great sadness that the family of Robert Tinsley announces his passing on Monday, August 3, 2020. Robert will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 25 years, Ester and his children, Robert Edwards and Shawn Grant (Jennifer). Robert will also be fondly remembered by his six grandchildren, Joy, Robert, Mina, Virginia (Hector), Shawn Jr. and Mia as well as four great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his parents Stella Mae and Huel Bickerstaff and his son Darrell Grant.
Robert was born on December 26th, 1948 in Camp Hill, Alabama where he graduated from Edward Bell High School before traveling and eventually settling in Stamford, CT. Robert worked in the food service industry for many years and then at Pacific House Shelter where he found great joy in helping others.
Robert was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, friend, and mentor. He was a quiet and compassionate man who was loved by all who knew him. He enjoyed helping others, traveling to Alabama to visit his family and cruising throughout the Caribbean on family vacations but most of all he loved spending time with his grandchildren who affectionately called him Pop Pop.
The viewing will be held at Thomas M. Gallagher Funeral Home (next to the Knights of Columbus), 453 Shippan Ave., Stamford, CT (203)-359-9999 on Saturday, August 8, 2020 from 1-3 p.m. with prayers and reflections to immediately follow at 3 p.m. at the funeral home.
