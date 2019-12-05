|
|
Robert F. Tuminski
September 17, 1946 - December 3, 2019
Bob Tuminski, age 73 and a lifelong resident of Stamford, passed away the evening of December 3, 2019.
Bob attended Holy Name of Jesus School, J.M. Wright Technical School and Norwalk State Technical Institute. After Bob graduated he enlisted in the US Navy and served in Vietnam as a hospital corps man with the First Marine Division.
In his later years he was employed by the City of Stamford at the Water Pollution Control Facility.
He is survived by his wife Penny, their children Erica and Jonathan and 4 grandchildren. He is also survived by a brother John, and many additional loving relatives in Louisiana.
His family wishes to thank Stamford Health, especially the 8th floor staff, the ICU and the people of Hospice Care.
Penny, Erica and Jonathan are grateful to their Families of Faith - Turn of River Church and Grace Evangelical Free Church, for all their love, prayers and support. They have also been blessed by their thoughtful and caring friends and neighbors.
A gathering of remembrance, where you may greet the family, will be held on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 from 5-9 p.m. at Turn Of River Church, 49 Turn Of River Rd., Stamford CT.
To honor Bob's request, he will be interred at Arlington National Cemetery in the Spring.
In lieu of flowers please consider making a memorial donation in Bob's name to at . Arrangements are under the direction of Thomas M. Gallagher Funeral Home, (203) 359-9999 located at 453 Shippan Ave., Stamford.
"For all things work together for good to them that love God." Romans 8:28
Published in Stamford Advocate on Dec. 6, 2019