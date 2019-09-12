|
|
Robert B. Twiddy
Dec 23, 1923-Sept 11, 2019
He came to Sarasota from Greenwich, Connecticut in 1985.
An advertising agency executive in New York City, he was a vice president of Kenyon and Eckhardt Advertising and was the president of Bates, Fawcett, and Twiddy Advertising when he retired in 1985.
In Sarasota, Mr. Twiddy owned and operated a marina and apartment rental complex on Whitaker Bayou from 1985 to 1997.
An alumnus of Greenwich High School and the University of Virginia, he was an Army Air Corps pilot during World War II. An avid sailor for many years, he was a member of the Sarasota Yacht Club, The Corinthians and the Cat Boat Association.
Survivors include his wife, Carol, of Sarasota, a daughter, Mrs. Jill Christie of Naples, FL and two grandchildren.
Burial will be in the Congregational Church Cemetery, Wilton, CT.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Sept. 13, 2019