Robert L. Zarnik

April 27, 1934 - April 24, 2019Robert L. Zarnik of Westport died peacefully at home after a long illness on April 24, 2019.

Bob was born in Stamford, Connecticut on April 27, 1934, the son of Ludwig and Mary Zarnik. Bob proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. Following his service in the army, Bob earned his Undergraduate and Master's Degrees from Western Connecticut State University and a second Master's Degree from the University of Bridgeport. Bobs teaching career spanned 25 years in the Darien school system.

Bob was a longtime parishioner of St. Mary Roman Catholic Church in Norwalk. Following his retirement Bob began his volunteer career, assisting the St. Mary Church office staff as well as tutoring needy students in the after school programs.

Bob is survived by his brother, Henry Zarnik of Stuart, Florida, His brother Richard M. Zarnik (Marianne) of New Canaan, his niece, Maryellen Z. Heltzel (Michael) of Fairfield, his nephews, Wayne (Jessica) Zarnik of Stamford, Richard L. (Charlene) Zarnik of Kennesaw, GA, Christopher (Maura) Zarnik of Raleigh, NC and 12 grandnieces and grandnephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated May 1st (today) at 10:00am in St. Mary Church, 669 West Ave. Norwalk, CT. A private burial service to follow. In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation may be sent to New Covenant House 174 Richmond Hill Ave., Stamford, CT 06902