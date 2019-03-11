The Advocate Notices
Leo P. Gallagher & Son Funeral Home
2900 Summer Street
Stamford, CT 069054304
(203) 327-1313
Roberta Shapiro
Memorial service
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Temple Beth El
Stamford, CT
View Map
Roberta "Bobby" Shapiro, age 91, passed away at home, on Saturday, March 9th, surrounded by family. For 65 years she lived and loved life with Marty Shapiro until he left us a few years ago, meeting him just as he got off the boat coming back after WWII. Together they loved and cherished and always supported and nurtured their kids, Andy (and Sue), Richard, and Lee C. For both, nothing, not even their beloved tennis, came before family. They cherished the honor and joy of being grandparents to Ellen Stathes, Lauren and Reuben Roybal, and Maggie Joe Shapiro, where their love, respect and kindness shall continue to live on. Bobby even got to meet, greet, and thrill to being the great-grandmother to Gehrig Stathes, and Zachary and Ashlyn Roybal. Daughter of Marie and Joseph Rosenblum, growing up in The Bronx, they moved on through NY, Connecticut, to Atlanta, and Stamford collecting friends who never left, wherever they lived. Bobby and Marty adored, loved, and stood by numerous nieces and nephews, as family was their lifeblood. She will live on in our hearts forever, along with Pop, and we all are better for having them live on, in, and with us. No flowers. Just raise a glass, (good Scotch, not the cheap stuff, Bobby would insist ), do a random act of kindness, respect others, dance, hug someone tightly, and celebrate life.
Memorial Service, Tuesday, March 12, 11:00 a.m., Temple Beth El, Stamford, CT
Published in StamfordAdvocate on Mar. 11, 2019
