Robin Lynn Knudsen
Robin Lynn Knudsen, a longtime resident of Stamford, passed away on the evening of Wednesday, September 25, 2019 after a courageous three year battle with cancer. Born in Greenwich, CT on January 5, 1964, Robin was the daughter of the late Peter C. Knudsen and Adele A. Manka. She was 55 years old.
Robin graduated from Greenwich High School with the class of 1982 and went on to work as an executive secretary in the trade show management field. In her free time she enjoyed volunteering her time to charitable and community non for profit organizations – with the closest to her heart being the Hope in Motion event in support of the Bennett Cancer Center. She was a talented singer and took part in many performances by the Stamford community chorus, The Stamford Chorale.
Robin was a strong and special woman who loved life and lived it to the fullest. She was a devoted daughter who cared for her parents at the end of their lives with compassion. When faced with her own illness she fought it fearlessly, and with dignity and grace. She always remained positive and upbeat throughout her many ups and downs, and managed to show caring and concern towards others despite her health challenges. Robin will be sadly missed by those who knew and loved her.
Robin is survived by a brother, a sister and many friends. Special thanks go out to all of the wonderful doctors, nurses and staff who cared for Robin at Stamford Hospital and the Bennett Cancer Center, especially Dr. Lo.
A wake will be held for Robin on Monday, September 29th, from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., at Bosak Funeral Home, 453 Shippan Avenue, Stamford, CT 06902. A prayer service will begin at 11:30 a.m. followed by an interment at Woodland Cemetery, 66 Woodland Place in Stamford.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Robin's name can be made to the Bennett Cancer Center at stamfordhospitalfoundation.org/foundation/donate/.
Robin's funeral arrangements were made with Bosak Funeral Home, 453 Shippan Avenue, in Stamford. If you care to leave a condolence message you may visit the guestbook found on bosakfuneralhome.com or on Facebook at facebook.com/bosakfuneralhome.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Sept. 29, 2019