Robyn Greer HallockJan 30, 1958 - Oct 24, 2020. Robyn was born in Greenwich, CT, to John K. and Ethel 'Lew' Taylor Greer, joining her two brothers, W. Kirk and John T. Early on, the family moved from Bethlehem, PA, to Cos Cob, CT, where Robyn spent her childhood and most of her adult life. Robyn grew up in a large extended family that included her grandparents, William and Ethel Taylor, of Greenwich, and Lew's sister, Ann (Scudder) Boyd's family, also of Greenwich. Along with John K.'s sister, Sheila (Bill) Duker's family, of Rye, NY, Robyn was surrounded by cousins, with whom she spent many happy holidays and family gatherings at home, and at the family's summer cottage in East Dennis on Cape Cod, where Robyn spent her most cherished summers.When her father's job with IBM required a move to Tokyo, Japan in 1970, the family went along. Robyn spent her three middle school years at the American School in Japan (ASIJ), sharing her mother's love of Japanese culture, while making lifelong friends and learning a fair amount of the language before returning home. The family's last trip back to the states took them through Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe, no doubt laying the groundwork for her future endeavors.After graduating from Greenwich High School in 1976, Robyn attended Skidmore College in Saratoga, NY, where she earned her degree in Psychology and Education in 1980. She joined numerous civic organizations and committees to serve her interest in helping others.She began as a teacher, but Robyn's career path soon led her to the Travel Industry, which she served with distinction for over 30 years. She started working on the agency side, with Greenwich Travel and Wagon-lits, before taking a position on the client side as Corporate Travel Manager for Pepsico in Purchase, NY, where she oversaw executive travel for over 20 years. She was frequently cited for her exemplary work, receiving numerous accolades and industry awards, along with the admiration and respect of her colleagues, regionally and nationally. Among her many achievements, Robyn was elected as President of the Corporate Travel Council, and President of the Connecticut/Westchester Business Travel Association, earning the Corporate Business Travel Service Award along the way.Robyn's personal life was devoted to raising her daughter, Sarah, and to the well being of family and friends alike, including the care of her parents in their elder years. Her love of nature and animals knew no bounds, and she shared it with family cats in her youth, and with the love of her life, her 14 year old Lhasa Poo, Annie. In keeping with family tradition, there were parties galore, where Robyn loved sharing music and laughter with a wide circle of family and friends. She continued to travel extensively with her husband, David, and loved attending concerts and sporting events. She was an active member of the Stamford community in which they lived the last 7 years, and was admired and loved by all.Robyn battled, and overcame, various medical issues in her last 6 years, including breast cancer, until succumbing peacefully to liver cancer after a valiant fight, with family around her.She is survived by her spouse and partner of 26 years, David; her daughter, Sarah; her brothers, Kirk (Beth) and John (Sara), and her niece and five nephews; her Boyd cousins, John, Jeff, Garry, and Ann, and her Duker cousins, Dawn, Robert, Bill, and Rick, along with a host of second cousins.Robyn will be sorely missed by all whose lives she touched.A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at 11 a.m., at Christ Church, in Greenwich, CT.