Rocco "Ricky" Barrese
Rocco "Ricky" Barrese, 98, a resident of Stamford, CT and formerly of Port Chester, NY died August 12, 2019. He was born July 20, 1921 in Port Chester to the late Joseph and Angelina Carlucci Barrese. He was raised in Port Chester. Mr. Barrese served in the US Army during World War II in the European Theater. He fought during the Battle of the Bulge under General Patton. He was a longtime employee of Westmore Fuel Oil. He was active in the Port Chester American Legion and the VFW. Mr. Barese is survived by his brothers Salvatore and Joseph Barrese of Port Chester, sisters Ann Michie and Barbara Rich of Stamford, CT. Margie Orlando of White Plains, NY and Carmela Bellantoni of Port Chester, NY, nieces and nephews Greg, Dana and Lisa Michie, and many other nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sisters Lena Bubbico, Gerri Telesca and Angelina DeFelice. A memorial service will be held 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at the Harvest Time Assembly of God Church, 1388 King St., Greenwich, CT. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the .
Published in Stamford Advocate on Aug. 17, 2019