Rocco Melia
Rocco (Rocky) Melia, 69, of Conway, SC, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, June 3rd, 2020.
Born in Cirella, Reggio Calabria, Italy in 1951, he was the son of the late Vincenzo and Eugenia (Tarantino) Melia. Rocky grew up in Italy, Montreal, Canada and Connecticut. He resided in Norwalk, CT, Langhorne, Pa and retired to the Myrtle Beach, SC area in 2015.
He is survived by his wife Cynthia (Dombroski), his daughters Stephanie (Shannon Duncan) and Jennifer, his son David, all of North Carolina. His son Vincent predeceased him in 1981.
He also leaves behind his sister Sara Polito (Dominick) of Wilton, his brother Nick (Caryn) of Darien, his uncle Nick of Stamford, his aunt Carmella of Montreal, 5 nieces and nephews, 11 grand nieces and nephews along with numerous cousins.
His best buddies Beau, Ginger and Mimi miss him already.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to: Kind Keeper Animal Rescue, 1500 LD Dr., North Myrtle Beach, SC 29582
A viewing will be held on Sunday, June 7th from 2:00 until 4:30 pm at McMillian -Small Funeral Home, 910-67th Ave. North, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572.
An online guestbook is available at www.msfh.net.
Rocco (Rocky) Melia, 69, of Conway, SC, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, June 3rd, 2020.
Born in Cirella, Reggio Calabria, Italy in 1951, he was the son of the late Vincenzo and Eugenia (Tarantino) Melia. Rocky grew up in Italy, Montreal, Canada and Connecticut. He resided in Norwalk, CT, Langhorne, Pa and retired to the Myrtle Beach, SC area in 2015.
He is survived by his wife Cynthia (Dombroski), his daughters Stephanie (Shannon Duncan) and Jennifer, his son David, all of North Carolina. His son Vincent predeceased him in 1981.
He also leaves behind his sister Sara Polito (Dominick) of Wilton, his brother Nick (Caryn) of Darien, his uncle Nick of Stamford, his aunt Carmella of Montreal, 5 nieces and nephews, 11 grand nieces and nephews along with numerous cousins.
His best buddies Beau, Ginger and Mimi miss him already.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to: Kind Keeper Animal Rescue, 1500 LD Dr., North Myrtle Beach, SC 29582
A viewing will be held on Sunday, June 7th from 2:00 until 4:30 pm at McMillian -Small Funeral Home, 910-67th Ave. North, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572.
An online guestbook is available at www.msfh.net.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Jun. 6, 2020.