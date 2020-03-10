|
Rocco J. Possidento
Rocco J. Possidento, 69, a lifelong resident of Stamford, CT, passed away after a courageous battle with cancer on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Stamford Hospital. He was the son of the late Joseph Possidento and is survived by his mother Marie Toscano Possidento.
Rocco is survived by his devoted wife Marita A. Ferro Possidento of Stamford. His loving sons Joseph Possidento, his wife Katie and their children Matthew and Kenzie of Stamford and Alec Possidento, his wife Emily and their children Olivia and Vincent of Louisville, Kentucky. Also, surviving is his sister Rosemarie Torres and her husband Jorge of Hamden, CT.
Rocky always had a passion for sports. His accolades range from youth leagues through college. He played in the first Senior Babe Ruth World Series and was selected to the all-tournament team. He was also a two sport all state and county athlete at Stamford Catholic High School where he was a leading receiver and outfielder. Upon graduation he attended CW Post College where he broke the school batting average record and was a receiver on the football team. After his playing days, Rocky gave back to the children of Stamford as a coach and board member in the Stamford American Little League. He was a board member for the 13-15 Babe Ruth League, and in 1991 Rocky was named the first commissioner for the 13-year-old Babe Ruth Baseball League.
In the business world, Rocky worked in the recycling and scrap metal recovery industry for the past 50 years. Most recently he worked as the general manager for Rubino Brothers Scrap Iron & Metals in Stamford.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Dr. Steve Lo, as well as all the nurses and staff at the Bennett Center of Stamford Hospital. In addition, they would like to thank Dr. Joseph Fiorito for his extraordinary care and friendship.
Family and friends may call at the Nicholas F. Cognetta Funeral Home & Crematory, 104 Myrtle Avenue, Stamford on Friday, March 13, 2020 from 3:00-7:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Leo Parish, 24 Roxbury Road, Stamford. Interment will be held privately.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Mar. 11, 2020